CI Investments Inc. Sells 263,200 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263,200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.18% of AerCap worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter valued at $96,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.50. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $59.87. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.65 and a beta of 2.42.

AER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

