CI Investments Inc. Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 19.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.2% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 108,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 555,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,615,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $148.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average of $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

