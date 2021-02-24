CI Investments Inc. Purchases 677,569 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,470,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677,569 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Gold Fields worth $22,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GFI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

NYSE:GFI opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.2183 dividend. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.51.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.