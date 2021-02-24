CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,648 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.92.

AMAT stock opened at $116.14 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $124.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

