CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 178.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,771 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,378 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $21,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock worth $950,769 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.91.

PXD opened at $145.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 142.39, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $145.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.