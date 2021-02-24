CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (CIX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE: CIX):
- 2/12/2021 – CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$19.00.
- 2/12/2021 – CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$22.00.
- 2/12/2021 – CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2021 – CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$25.00.
- 2/12/2021 – CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$18.50 to C$20.00.
- 2/12/2021 – CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.00.
- 2/11/2021 – CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/3/2021 – CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$24.00.
- 2/2/2021 – CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00.
Shares of TSE CIX remained flat at $C$17.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 773,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,009. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 8.00. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of C$10.53 and a 12-month high of C$24.77.
In other CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) news, Director William Thomas Holland acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.25 per share, with a total value of C$912,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 606,920 shares in the company, valued at C$11,076,290. Also, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$38,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$322,672. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 400,000 shares of company stock worth $6,692,575 and sold 5,134 shares worth $82,770.
