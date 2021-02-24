Christopher A. Wright Sells 1,900 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $19,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,994,162 shares in the company, valued at $41,339,576.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 766.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 216,235 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Evercore ISI raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

