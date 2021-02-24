Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.58.

CHH stock opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.98.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,955,000 after purchasing an additional 666,874 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,323,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 226.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 431,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 299,394 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 69.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,865,000 after purchasing an additional 185,553 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,853,000 after buying an additional 163,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

