ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.95

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 12168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $977.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

