Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of analysts have commented on KDNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,984,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $50,251,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $19,825,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $11,874,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,191,000.

KDNY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.54. 478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,404. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $655.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.44.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

