Chimerix (CMRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Chimerix to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $628.22 million, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $27,646.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

