Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of CIM opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 186.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 125,045 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 42.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 44,817 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 97,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

