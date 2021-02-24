Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
CIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.
Shares of CIM opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 186.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 125,045 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 42.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 44,817 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 97,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.
About Chimera Investment
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.