Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 895.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,620,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,408,000 after acquiring an additional 740,913 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 159,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 40,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

CIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

