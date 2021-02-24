Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $112.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.81. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 18.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial Â- Real Estate, Consumer Â- Non Real Estate, and Residential Â- Real Estate segments.

