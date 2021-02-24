Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.00-17.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.28. Chemed also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 17.00-17.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $481.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,473. Chemed has a one year low of $330.01 and a one year high of $560.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $521.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.75%.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total transaction of $1,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,821,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.