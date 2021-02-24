Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 17.00-17.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.28. Chemed also updated its FY21 guidance to $17.00-17.50 EPS.

CHE traded down $13.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $468.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,473. Chemed has a 52 week low of $330.01 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $521.70 and its 200-day moving average is $501.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chemed will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total value of $1,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,821,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

