Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 895 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $563,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $159.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.67 and a 200 day moving average of $118.12. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $165.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

