Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,958 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,164 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after buying an additional 5,448,011 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,177,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,706,000 after purchasing an additional 793,296 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $44,885,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after purchasing an additional 466,279 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,156 shares in the company, valued at $119,418,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,921,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,138.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983 in the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,508.63 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average is $64.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUN. Truist began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

