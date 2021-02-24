Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.55 Million Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,636 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,635,000 after buying an additional 560,545 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 58,099 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 141,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.53.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

