Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Unilever by 0.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.4% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Unilever by 91.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:UL opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

