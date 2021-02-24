Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,765 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $66,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Western Digital from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $71.03.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.