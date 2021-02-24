Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JELD. Northcoast Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

NYSE JELD opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $30.08.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

