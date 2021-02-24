Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives $121.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $136.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $158.99.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,585,000 after buying an additional 315,436 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,781,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,676,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,232,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,168,000 after buying an additional 235,296 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $108,942,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 98.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 366,541 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

