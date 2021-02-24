ChainX (PCX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $69.08 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. ChainX has a total market cap of $69.08 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $8.94 or 0.00017966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.95 or 0.00516147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00069196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00082444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00059332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.43 or 0.00490998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00074754 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

