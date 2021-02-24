CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CF Industries’ earnings and sales for the fourth quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is well placed to benefit from higher nitrogen demand in major markets in 2021. Demand for nitrogen is expected to be strong in North America, driven by healthy corn acres in the United States. Moreover, lower domestic urea production is likely to drive demand in Brazil. The company will also gain from a recovery in nitrogen prices on the back of lower supply availability. It is also committed to reduce debt and boost shareholders’ value leveraging strong cash flows. However, the company faces headwinds from lower expected sales volumes and ammonia production due to maintenance turnaround activities. Higher natural gas costs are also expected to weigh on margins. It has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.61. 23,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,557. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after purchasing an additional 981,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,986,000 after acquiring an additional 517,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 119.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,867 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 185.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 523.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,928 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

