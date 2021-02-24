CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $48.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. CF Industries traded as high as $47.42 and last traded at $47.06, with a volume of 57648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cleveland Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.