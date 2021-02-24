CertiK Reaches Market Cap of $59.12 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One CertiK token can now be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00003444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CertiK has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $59.12 million and approximately $11.62 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.44 or 0.00501028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00067271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00081285 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.07 or 0.00479854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00073331 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s total supply is 101,264,410 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,041,102 tokens. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

Buying and Selling CertiK

