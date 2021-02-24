Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,638,000 after buying an additional 83,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000,000 after buying an additional 47,505 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 822,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,806,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after buying an additional 161,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.22.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

CCS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

