Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Down to $5.37

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $4.98. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 1,181 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth about $83,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth about $929,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth about $138,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 167,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.