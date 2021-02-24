CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CNP opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

