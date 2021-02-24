Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%.

NASDAQ CDEV traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 390,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,679,894. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 6.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDEV. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

