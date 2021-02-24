CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,515 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CDW worth $18,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 76.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 47.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 1,292.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CDW. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $157.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.78. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $162.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,124.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,645. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

