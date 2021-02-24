CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.22

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$60.22 and traded as high as C$63.63. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$63.63, with a volume of 500 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79. The stock has a market cap of C$750.83 million and a PE ratio of 23.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.22.

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

