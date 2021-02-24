CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in CBRE Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 389,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,304,000 after purchasing an additional 105,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $20,698,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $790,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CBRE Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CBRE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.91. 7,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,717. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

