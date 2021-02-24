CBOE Vest Financial LLC Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000. Linde comprises approximately 1.6% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,179,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,818,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 38,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 20,765 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.24.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.71. 34,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $274.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.00 and its 200 day moving average is $248.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

