CBOE Vest Financial LLC Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

Shares of TROW traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.07. 15,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,505. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $169.00. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.24.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

