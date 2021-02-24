CBOE Vest Financial LLC Buys Shares of 27,102 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.6% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,644,000 after buying an additional 3,752,328 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,044,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,329,000 after purchasing an additional 103,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,965,000 after purchasing an additional 462,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,685,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,367,000 after purchasing an additional 93,112 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.08. The company had a trading volume of 54,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,411. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average is $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

