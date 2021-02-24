CBOE Vest Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 57,123 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,123 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.48. The stock had a trading volume of 70,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898,897. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

