CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) vs. Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Head-To-Head Review

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

This table compares CatchMark Timber Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CatchMark Timber Trust -25.76% -16.84% -4.15% Apple Hospitality REIT -12.73% -3.05% -1.91%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CatchMark Timber Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CatchMark Timber Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 Apple Hospitality REIT 0 4 3 0 2.43

CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus price target of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 3.98%. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus price target of $13.17, indicating a potential downside of 12.16%. Given CatchMark Timber Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CatchMark Timber Trust is more favorable than Apple Hospitality REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CatchMark Timber Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CatchMark Timber Trust $106.71 million 5.11 -$93.32 million ($2.05) -5.45 Apple Hospitality REIT $1.27 billion 2.64 $171.92 million $1.63 9.20

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than CatchMark Timber Trust. CatchMark Timber Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apple Hospitality REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CatchMark Timber Trust has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats CatchMark Timber Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio consists of 104 Marriott-branded hotels, 126 Hilton-branded hotels, three Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.