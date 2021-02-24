Carter’s (CRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect Carter’s to post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CRI opened at $92.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.93. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

