Carrefour’s (CRRFY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRRFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.00.

Carrefour stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.79. Carrefour has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.78.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

