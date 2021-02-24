Carol M. Adderley Sells 25,153 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KELYA opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $852.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. Equities analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kelly Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kelly Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

