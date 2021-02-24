Carol M. Adderley Sells 25,153 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of KELYA opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $852.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. Equities analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.
