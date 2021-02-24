Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Issues Earnings Results

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CATM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.67. 26,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,603. Cardtronics has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CATM shares. DA Davidson downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barrington Research cut Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

