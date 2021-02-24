Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 789,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $34,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

