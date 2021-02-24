Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

CSWC has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $21.97 on Monday. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $436.50 million, a PE ratio of -54.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 67,078 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 865,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 24,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

