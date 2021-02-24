Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s previous close.

CPX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.56.

CPX opened at C$34.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$36.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.59. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$20.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.04, for a total transaction of C$2,042,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,363,655.68. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 37,394 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.75, for a total value of C$1,336,835.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,963,032.50. Insiders sold a total of 204,111 shares of company stock valued at $7,138,609 in the last 90 days.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

