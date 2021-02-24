Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.56.

CPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$35.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$20.23 and a 1-year high of C$38.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.59.

In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.04, for a total value of C$2,042,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,363,655.68. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 900 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.86, for a total value of C$32,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,178 shares in the company, valued at C$3,807,543.08. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,111 shares of company stock worth $7,138,609.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

