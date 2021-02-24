Capital One Financial Comments on Matador Resources’ FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.39 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTDR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

