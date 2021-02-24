Capital One Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.22.

WLL opened at $34.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 320,010 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

