Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Shares Down 8.2%

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) dropped 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 971,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,245,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $20.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cancer Genetics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Cancer Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cancer Genetics by 435.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

