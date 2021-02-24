Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Shares Down 8.2%

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) dropped 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 971,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,245,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $20.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cancer Genetics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Cancer Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cancer Genetics by 435.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

